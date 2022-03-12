Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 133,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.46. 3,429,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,843. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.33 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

