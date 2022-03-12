Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.29. 1,788,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,818. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

