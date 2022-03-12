Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes $7.95 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000.

BNDW traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,829. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

