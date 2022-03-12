ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $44.36

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.36, but opened at $46.10. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 848,606 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,700,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

