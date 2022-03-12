ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $44.36

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.36, but opened at $46.10. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 848,606 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,700,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

