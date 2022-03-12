ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.28) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.93) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.67) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.08 ($20.74).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €11.66 ($12.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($20.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.38 and a 200-day moving average of €14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

