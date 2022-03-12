Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $239,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.