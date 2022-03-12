ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 505 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Humana by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after buying an additional 69,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $426.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.50 and its 200 day moving average is $424.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

