Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) target price on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) target price on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.99) on Wednesday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.33. The stock has a market cap of £29.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently -0.23%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

