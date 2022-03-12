Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Shares Down 5.6%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.47. 752,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,216,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.91.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.16.
