Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.56. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.