Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for 908 Devices Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

908 Devices stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $518.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.16. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

