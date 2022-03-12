Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Conifex Timber Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday.
About Conifex Timber (Get Rating)
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
