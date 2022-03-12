Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Conifex Timber Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.72 million and a P/E ratio of 3.10. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$2.85.

About Conifex Timber (Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.