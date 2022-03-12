Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Lowered by Truist Financial

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

DV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 121.28. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DoubleVerify news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

