Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Issued By KeyCorp

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $766.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 62,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

