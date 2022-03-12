Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Issued By Wedbush

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of adidas in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.75.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $110.93 on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

