QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.54 million, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.93. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

