Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Quipt Home Medical also posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

QIPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, upped their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $156.55 million and a PE ratio of -14.63. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

