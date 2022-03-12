QV Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,379 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $50,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.46 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

