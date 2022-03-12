QV Investors Inc. Sells 8,340 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

