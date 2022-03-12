Raul J. Fernandez Acquires 34 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $579.53 per share, for a total transaction of $19,704.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $577.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.