Raymond James Increases BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$25.00

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BSRTF. upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $20.30 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

