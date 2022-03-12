Raymond James Reiterates “C$13.50” Price Target for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDT. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.29.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.03 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.81. The firm has a market cap of C$484.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

