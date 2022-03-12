Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $107.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company's stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

