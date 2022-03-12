Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $11,357.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

