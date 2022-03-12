Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 31st

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of RRR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. 323,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,066. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.43. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

