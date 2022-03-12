Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,597,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

