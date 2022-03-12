Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.48

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.48 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.47). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 112.25 ($1.47), with a volume of 11,512 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Redcentric in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Redcentric in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £173.78 million and a PE ratio of 18.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

