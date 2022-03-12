Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have underperformed the industry in a year. High expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022. Poor return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments.”

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.36.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

