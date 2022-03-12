Renovare Environmental (RENO) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ: RENO – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Renovare Environmental to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Renovare Environmental alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Renovare Environmental and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovare Environmental Competitors 361 1237 1491 42 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 91.49%. Given Renovare Environmental’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renovare Environmental has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09% Renovare Environmental Competitors -5.60% -83.95% 2.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renovare Environmental and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $5.88 million -$11.54 million -1.25 Renovare Environmental Competitors $489.56 million $5.38 million -9.68

Renovare Environmental’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental. Renovare Environmental is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renovare Environmental rivals beat Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renovare Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovare Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.