Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCII. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

