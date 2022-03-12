Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

ANIK opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a PE ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.