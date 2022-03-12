Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rover Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Rover Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROVR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

