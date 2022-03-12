REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

REV Group stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. REV Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $863.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

