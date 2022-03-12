Reviewing Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 35.15% 118.68% 31.10% Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Barnwell Industries and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.60%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Falcon Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.56 $6.25 million $0.76 3.93 Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 13.00 $7.70 million $0.16 36.56

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Barnwell Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada. The Land Investment segment invests in land interest in Hawaii. The Contract Drilling segment provides well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii. The company was founded by Morton H. Kinzler in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

