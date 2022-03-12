Reviewing Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vaxcyte and Cortexyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($1.92) -12.65 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.94) -1.62

Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vaxcyte and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cortexyme 1 3 2 0 2.17

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.08%. Cortexyme has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.21%. Given Cortexyme’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -32.45% -28.23% Cortexyme N/A -65.45% -58.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Cortexyme (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.