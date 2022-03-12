Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 2,166.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $9,871,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,681,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 313.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,098,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after buying an additional 2,348,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

REVH opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

