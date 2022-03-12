Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $29.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

