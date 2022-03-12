Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

