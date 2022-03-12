Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 917,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

