Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after buying an additional 349,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

