Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 34,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 15,348,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

