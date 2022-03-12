Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin Sells 2,415 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $14,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

