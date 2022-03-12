Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,700 by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,700 ($87.79) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,338.33 ($69.95).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,564 ($72.90) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,532.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,086.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £90.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.