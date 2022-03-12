Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

RIO opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

