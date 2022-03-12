Ritcha Ranjan Purchases 7,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.93 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $286.02 million, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 90.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.