Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $497,000 Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R opened at $79.19 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

R has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.