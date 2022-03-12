Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 100 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 27,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,406,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 5,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $200.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

