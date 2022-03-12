Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 346 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $465.26 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $335.20 and a one year high of $478.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

