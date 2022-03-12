Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIVN. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Rivian from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 98.73.

Shares of RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 37.50 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 65.67.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $7,363,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $206,676,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

