Robert W. Baird Lowers Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $65.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.23.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.